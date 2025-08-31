AS Monaco Signs Young Belgian Talent Stanis Idumbo

MONACO, Monaco — AS Monaco announced on Thursday that they have signed 20-year-old Belgian midfielder Stanis Idumbo to a five-year contract. Idumbo, an international player for Belgium‘s U21 team, is set to remain with the club until June 30, 2030.

Born on June 29, 2005, in Melun, Idumbo has built his reputation through several prominent youth academies, including Club Bruges KV and Gent in Belgium, and Ajax Amsterdam. With Ajax’s U18 team, he impressed fans by scoring goals in 33 appearances.

Idumbo made his professional debut with Jong Ajax, the club’s reserve team, on January 6, 2023, against FC Eindhoven. He accumulated 23 appearances and netted three goals before making a move to Sevilla FC in January 2024.

Initially part of Sevilla’s reserves, Idumbo participated in 12 matches and helped the club win the Segunda Federación. He quickly advanced to the first team, marking his La Liga debut on September 1, 2024, against Girona. He played a total of 18 matches in all competitions for Sevilla.

Capable of playing across the offensive line, particularly on the left, Idumbo is known for his speed and explosiveness. After his time in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, he is gearing up for his debut in Ligue 1 with Monaco, wearing the number 17 jersey.

While the transfer fee has not been disclosed, estimates suggest his market value is around €2.5 million. Romano reports that the Belgian midfielder successfully completed his medical examinations on Thursday in preparation for his new journey.

Idumbo’s signing comes as AS Monaco seeks to strengthen its squad, bringing fresh talent to their roster for the upcoming season.