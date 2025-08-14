Money Mike’s Resurgence Fuels Atlanta Braves’ Hopes

Atlanta, GA – Michael Harris II, affectionately known as ‘Money Mike,’ has turned his season around, leaving behind a dismal first half of 2025. After struggling significantly, he has regained his hitting prowess since earlier this month, showcasing remarkable improvement.

Before July 10, Harris struggled at the plate, posting a mere .205 batting average with a wOBA of .232. By then, he had produced a -0.9 fWAR. As the Atlanta Braves faced adversity, Harris’s performance reflected the team’s struggles. Observers noted his positional play on defense, but it couldn’t mask his overall offensive shortcomings.

“It started when we were in St. Louis right before the break. He’s made some adjustments and it’s working for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker remarked, highlighting a pivotal series for Harris.

Since July 11, Harris has transformed into one of the hottest hitters, boasting a .359 batting average, a .442 wOBA, and a wRC+ of 189. Despite having six home runs in both halves of the season, his power metrics have dramatically improved, as seen in his Isolated Power increasing from .104 to .311.

One key adjustment in his swing has been raising his hands and returning to a pre-MLB stance. Harris reported feeling more comfortable with his new positioning, which could be a significant factor for his recent success. “It seems to be here to stay,” commented David O’Brien from The Athletic.

Amidst these changes, there’s also been a notable shift in his plate discipline. After swinging at 60 percent of pitches outside the strike zone earlier in the season, he reigned that number down to around 38 percent, leading to a surge in his offensive production.

Despite this progression, concerns linger over Harris’s patience at the plate, as his walk rate remains low compared to his career averages. If he can bolster his discipline, analysts predict he could emerge as a dominant force in the lineup.

As September approaches, the narrative surrounding Harris is promising. Should he sustain these improvements, the Braves—and their fans—might find a silver lining in what has been a challenging season.