Mongolia Celebrates Camels at Ten Thousand Camel Festival

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia — The Ten Thousand Camel Festival is underway, celebrating the fluffy Bactrian camels that thrive on the central Eurasian Steppe. Locals don their finest deels, a traditional garment, to participate in various events including camel polo, racing, and beauty pageants, while showcasing a range of camel products.

Bactrian camels, with their unique two humps, make up only 6 percent of the world’s camel population, approximately 2 million. Their numbers drastically declined to just 200,000 in the early 1990s due to economic changes following Mongolia’s democratic revolution, which shifted camel herders’ livelihoods. Many herders resorted to butchering their camels as demand for their meat rose.

The Ten Thousand Camel Festival, launched in 1997, aims to promote camel products and increase the population. As a result, the number of Bactrian camels has risen to around 480,000 thanks in part to tourism. “Before we started the event, there was only one family in the southern Gobi organizing camel trekking,” said Tumendelger Khumbaa, the festival’s founder. “Now we have many,” he added, highlighting the economic boost tourism has brought to the region.

During the festival, events capture the attention of locals and visitors alike. In one match, camel polo unfolds with men riding swiftly on their steeds, swinging wooden mallets to score goals. Nearby, a camel race draws a cheering crowd, and drones capture the action for a large screen display.

The festival also celebrates Mongolian winter traditions. Ice archery, another highlight, has competitors shooting arrows across a frozen field. “We want this sport to be at the Olympic Games,” expressed Munkhjargal Byambadorj from the Mongolian Ice Archery Association. “That is our dream.”

Traditional gatherings occur in gers set up by each province. Inside, fermented camel’s milk, known as Airag, is shared among participants. Visitors are encouraged to taste this traditional drink while enjoying local customs.

The welcoming ceremony features a parade of camels adorned in colorful decorations, drawing cheers and photos from the attendees. One particular camel, dressed in medals, becomes the center of attention as onlookers snap selfies with the impressive animal.

“That’s one fine, fluffy camel,” a visitor remarked, embodying the spirit of the celebration as the day unfolded.