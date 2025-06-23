Monica Sementilli Sentenced to Life for Husband’s Murder

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Monica Sementilli was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli, whose body was discovered stabbed to death in their home in 2017. The sentencing took place on June 23, 2025.

During the trial, jurors found that Monica conspired with her lover, Robert Baker, to kill Fabio as part of a plot to continue their affair and benefit from Fabio’s $1.6 million life insurance policy. Judge Ronald Coen described Monica as the “mastermind” behind the crime, asserting that Baker lacked the intelligence to execute such a calculated act of violence.

Fabio’s youngest sister, Marella Sementilli, expressed her thoughts to the court about the harsh conditions of female prisons, saying she hopes Monica experiences the challenges of prison life. “With every holiday, I will grow more at peace knowing Monica is eating food that even the rats don’t want to eat,” she remarked.

Eight members of Fabio’s family provided emotional testimonies during the sentencing, condemning Monica’s actions. Stephanie Avola, a niece-in-law, called her “a soul devoid of humanity,” emphasizing the cruelty of her actions, which included setting up the murder so her youngest daughter would be the one to find Fabio’s body.

Fabio’s sister, Laretta Picillo, harshly criticized Monica, stating, “For what? Lust? Greed? Attention? There’s a darkness living inside of you that no mortal can understand.”

Despite the tragic circumstances, Monica’s two daughters expressed their love for both parents and their desire to move forward. Gessica Sementilli shared, “We only had five months to grieve our father before we lost our mother, too. We’re gonna stay strong.”

Baker was previously sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading no contest to murder charges.