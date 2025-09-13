Sports
Monmouth Hawks Face Struggling Charlotte 49ers This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Monmouth Hawks, boasting a strong 2-0 record, will take on the Charlotte 49ers, who are still looking for their first win this season, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The game will take place at Jerry Richardson Stadium as both teams seek to improve their standings.
Monmouth has shown impressive offensive power this year, averaging 45.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in FCS. Quarterback Josh Derry has played a significant role in leading the Hawks’ offensive efforts.
In contrast, Charlotte has struggled significantly and ranks third-worst in scoring offense at just 7 points per game. The 49ers are also having issues on the defensive side, allowing an average of 27 points per game, ranking 101st in the FBS. Their last outing saw them defeated 34-11 by Appalachian State, further complicating their season.
Monmouth’s defense, while giving up 33.5 points per game, has been backed by its high-scoring offense. Hawks’ players are excited about the matchup against Charlotte and are aiming to maintain their winning streak.
Fans can look forward to watching the game live on ESPN+. This clash offers Monmouth a chance to showcase its offensive strengths while Charlotte seeks to rebound from its ongoing struggles.
The kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET. For viewers unable to watch on TV, the game can be streamed exclusively via ESPN.
Recent Posts
- Monmouth Hawks Face Struggling Charlotte 49ers This Weekend
- Florida Atlantic Owls Take on Florida International Panthers in Week 3 Clash
- Estudiantes and River Plate Clash in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown
- Marshall Hosts Eastern Kentucky in Thankful for Heroes Game
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Set for Second Season with Original Cast
- Mets Bet on Young Pitchers Amid Playoff Push
- Young Advocates Lead Efforts to Combat Food Waste and Hunger
- Santiago Luna Debuts in UFC Against Quang Le on September 13
- Chelsea’s Estêvão Misses Premier League Match Against Brentford
- New England Patriots Boost Roster Ahead of Key Game Against Dolphins
- Texas Longhorns Face Injury Concerns After UTEP Game
- Mississippi State Looks to Start Season 3-0 Against FCS Opponent
- Football Brothers Conor and Josh Gallagher Flip the Script
- Barbara Eden Reflects on Iconic Role in ‘I Dream of Jeannie’
- Palmeiras Hosts Internacional in Crucial Brasileirão Match
- Emmy-Nominated Actress Polly Holliday Dies at 88
- Claudio Puelles Set for Confident Return at Noche UFC
- UFC Fighters Criticize Kelvin Gastelum for Recent Weight Miss
- Atlético de Madrid Defeats Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga Match
- Liberty Flames Set to Face Bowling Green Falcons in College Football Showdown