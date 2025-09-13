Monmouth Hawks Face Struggling Charlotte 49ers This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Monmouth Hawks, boasting a strong 2-0 record, will take on the Charlotte 49ers, who are still looking for their first win this season, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The game will take place at Jerry Richardson Stadium as both teams seek to improve their standings.

Monmouth has shown impressive offensive power this year, averaging 45.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in FCS. Quarterback Josh Derry has played a significant role in leading the Hawks’ offensive efforts.

In contrast, Charlotte has struggled significantly and ranks third-worst in scoring offense at just 7 points per game. The 49ers are also having issues on the defensive side, allowing an average of 27 points per game, ranking 101st in the FBS. Their last outing saw them defeated 34-11 by Appalachian State, further complicating their season.

Monmouth’s defense, while giving up 33.5 points per game, has been backed by its high-scoring offense. Hawks’ players are excited about the matchup against Charlotte and are aiming to maintain their winning streak.

Fans can look forward to watching the game live on ESPN+. This clash offers Monmouth a chance to showcase its offensive strengths while Charlotte seeks to rebound from its ongoing struggles.

The kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET. For viewers unable to watch on TV, the game can be streamed exclusively via ESPN.