News
Monroe Community Centers Face Phone and Internet Outage
MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe reported that phone lines and internet services are currently down at multiple locations, including the Benoit Community Center, the Saul Adler Community Center, and the Chennault Golf Course.
City officials stated that although the staff at these facilities are unable to take phone calls or access online services, they are still available for in-person assistance. Residents seeking help can visit the centers directly.
As of now, the city has not provided a timeline for when services will be restored, but they indicated that more information will be shared as it becomes available.
