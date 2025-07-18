Monsoon Moisture Expected to Bring Storms to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV — Las Vegas will experience First Alert Weather Days on Thursday and Friday as monsoon moisture enters the region, increasing the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The forecast also indicates below-normal high temperatures for these days.

Thunderstorm chances will rise Thursday afternoon into the evening, with even greater likelihood on Friday. Officials warn that these thunderstorms may lead to heavy rainfall, potentially causing flash flooding, and winds that could exceed 50 mph.

Due to the added moisture, Las Vegas will see higher humidity levels, bringing temperatures down to a high of 96° on Thursday and 98° on Friday. For comparison, the normal high this time of year is around 105°.

A slight chance for storms will linger into Saturday before drier conditions are expected to return early next week. However, triple-digit temperatures are forecasted to make a comeback by Saturday.

Looking ahead, temperatures are anticipated to rise again, with Sunday’s high reaching 111 degrees and Monday potentially hitting 113 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for parts of Clark County, southern Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and Death Valley National Park, where highs may reach the 120s.

Sunshine coupled with haze from regional wildfires will dominate the weather, but the monsoon pattern is set to return later this week, bringing another chance for storms Friday.