Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley

PHOENIX, Arizona — Monsoon moisture is moving back into Arizona, bringing a return of storm chances across the Valley. The chance for storms today is at 20%, alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 107º.

The best possibility for rain will be overnight into Wednesday morning, and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. During this period, residents can expect common monsoon hazards such as gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning strikes, heavy downpours, and the potential for flooding.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, with many areas in the Valley reaching only the upper 90s to low 100s on Wednesday and Thursday.

There may be a few additional storms on Friday before the chances taper off over the weekend as drier air returns. Areas to the north will see more widespread monsoon activity that could affect the high country throughout the week and into the weekend.

Officials warn that there is a risk of flash flooding near areas impacted by previous wildfires, so people should remain vigilant.