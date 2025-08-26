Monsoon Storms Bring Dust and Rain to Arizona Valley

PHOENIX, Arizona — Monsoon storms are forming around Arizona, with concerns looming as dust storms sweep through parts of the Valley and Pinal County. The storms could hit the Valley by Monday evening.

A dust storm warning is currently in effect for areas south of the Valley, including I-10 near Avondale and Goodyear, and sections of I-10, I-17, and US-60 near Phoenix and Mesa until 5:45 PM MST.

Reports of visibility have dropped to as low as 50 feet, raising safety concerns for drivers. Arizona DOT advised against driving into dust storms. Their message states, “If you encounter one and can’t exit, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive!”

As of 2:20 PM, radar images showed strong to severe thunderstorms developing from Santa Cruz through western Pima. Additional storms may reach the Tucson area, bringing heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds.

Earlier forecasts indicated heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding in Southern Arizona, with some areas possibly receiving up to 2 inches of rain per hour. Regions near the US-Mexico border may see bursts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches.

The severe weather could lead to challenging conditions and safety hazards across the region. Updates will continue as the situation develops.