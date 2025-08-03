Entertainment
Monsta X Returns to Celebrate 10 Years at KCON LA 2025
Los Angeles, California – K-pop boy band Monsta X is back in Los Angeles to celebrate its 10th anniversary at KCON LA 2025. After a break for military service, the group is set to perform on the M Countdown stage at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
The members departed for Los Angeles on Wednesday, eager to reignite memories from their debut U.S. performance at KCON in 2015. Shownu, a member of the band, shared his excitement ahead of the performance. “We hadn’t been active long when we were invited to KCON in Los Angeles. The venue felt massive, and the sound of the crowd was overwhelming,” he said.
This year, Monsta X will take the KCON stage without member I.M., who is unable to participate due to health concerns. This absence highlights the challenges faced by artists in the rigorous K-pop industry.
KCON holds a special place in Monsta X’s history. The group made its U.S. debut at KCON 2015, just three months after releasing its first EP, “Trespass.” Since then, the band has steadily built its reputation by returning for multiple KCON events, and its presence has significantly grown in size and scale.
Notably, Monsta X was the first K-pop group to join iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour in 2018 and has maintained a steady presence in the U.S. market with successful album releases including their English-language album “All About Luv,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020.
Reflecting on their journey, Shownu acknowledged the importance of KCON in launching their career in the U.S. “For Monsta X, KCON marked the beginning of its journey in the U.S. market,” he said. “It’s a full circle moment coming back to KCON for our 10th anniversary.”
Monsta X, known for its hard-hitting performances, boasts hits like “Dramarama,” “Shoot Out,” and “Love Killa.” With their return to KCON, the group aims to bring nostalgic experiences for their fans.
