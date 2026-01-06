Montana State Bobcats Prepare for FCS Title Game in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Montana State Bobcats are gearing up for their third appearance in the FCS national championship game under head coach Brent Vigen. The Bobcats have faced North Dakota State in their previous two championship outings, suffering losses of 38-10 in 2021 and 35-32 last year.

Once again, Montana State enters the title match as favorites, facing Illinois State on Monday evening. At a press conference held two days prior to the game, Vigen reflected on the lessons learned from their past defeats. “You want to learn from history. You want to learn from the past, but you don’t want to lean on it at the same time,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of appreciating the journey the team has taken since they first met on January 14 of this year.

Vigen acknowledged that despite the motivation from last year’s performance, the focus has shifted to the current team. “I think it would be validation for this team of how far we’ve come. There were so many unknowns back at the beginning, and these pieces have continued to come together,” he said.

The Bobcats have overcome significant challenges this season, including a rocky start that saw two consecutive losses and injuries that reshaped their offensive line. Senior defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV echoed a common sentiment among players, highlighting their need to focus on the game rather than the distractions around them. “At the end of the day, it’s still the same group of guys doing the same thing — playing football,” he said. “We’re here to win a football game.”

As they prepare for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, both players and coaches are determined to seize the opportunity presented to them in Nashville.