Montana State’s Julius Davis Clashes with Coach After Playoff Game

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State running back Julius Davis engaged in a heated argument with head coach Brent Vigen following a tense college football playoff game on Saturday. The altercation occurred after the Bobcats narrowly secured a victory against Yale, leading to speculation about the cause of Davis’s frustration.

The Bobcats held a two-touchdown lead during the fourth quarter of the match but struggled offensively, completing only 10 passes and gaining less than 100 yards. They also faced difficulties on third downs, converting just four of 11 attempts while committing six penalties. Ultimately, Montana State emerged victorious with a score of 21-13, but the win was overshadowed by the confrontation.

Following the game, Davis was seen pulling away from a celebratory moment with his friend Marshall Howe, a Yale player and fellow Wisconsin transfer. Vigen’s attempt to guide Davis back to his teammates led to escalating tensions. Witnesses reported that Davis shouted, “I did not start it! They started it!” hinting at deeper issues regarding team dynamics.

Davis expressed his grievances about the situation before eventually rejoining his team. Speculation surrounds the possibility of pent-up frustration regarding his limited playing time, as he received just 12 carries, compared to Adam Jones’s 18.

The incident raised questions about communication between Davis and Vigen, especially in a high-pressure playoff environment. No explanations were provided in Vigen’s postgame press conference, leaving fans eager for further clarification.

Montana State will face Stephen F. Austin at home next weekend, giving both Davis and Vigen a chance to address any lingering issues before their next game.