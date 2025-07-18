Montana’s Ryggs Johnston Prepares for First Open Championship

LIBBY, Australia — Ryggs Johnston of Libby won the Australian Open golf championship on December 1, 2024, securing his spot in the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. This marks a significant milestone for Johnston as he represents Montana in a tournament known for its prestigious history.

In his first year as a professional on the DP World Tour, Johnston expressed excitement about competing at the Open Championship. “It’s going to be a major championship, and I’m sure it’ll be amazing once I get on the property,” said Johnston, a former standout golfer at Libby High School and Arizona State University. “It’s just really exciting to come from Montana and be playing in Northern Ireland at the British Open.”

Johnston’s journey in golf began at the Cabinet View Golf Club, where he honed his skills despite the challenges posed by Montana’s tough weather conditions. His former high school coach, Dann Rohrer, recalled a telling moment that highlighted Johnston’s determination to succeed. “I see somebody out in the middle of the fairway and they’re carrying a hitting mat,” Rohrer recalled. “I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘Well, I don’t want to take divots on the course.’”

The community of Libby takes pride in Johnston’s achievements, celebrating him as a local hero. Jeff Dooley, a professional at Cabinet View, shared how important Johnston’s victory is for their small town. “It’s really special for the club. We’ve got his picture up with his win from the Australian Open, and he’s a recognizable figure now,” Dooley said.

As the Open Championship approaches, those close to Johnston have high hopes. Rohrer commented, “Just to be happy with the way he plays and to be competitive. I know that he can be and that would be my goal for him: make the cut No. 1.” Johnston will tee off on Thursday as the tournament kicks off its first round.