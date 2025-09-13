Montana State Seeks First Win Against San Diego After Tough Start

BOZEMAN, Montana — Montana State University is looking for its first win of the season as it faces the University of San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Bobcats, currently 0-2, suffered tough losses against the University of Oregon and South Dakota State, the latter in a nail-biting double-overtime game.

Coach Brent Vigen addressed the challenges of the team’s start, saying, “You could really have this sense of panic, or you could have this sense of urgency. Two different things in my mind. Panic means you don’t see it moving forward. Urgency means we need to do this, this, and this to get where we want to go.”

Offensive lineman and captain Titan Fleischmann echoed Vigen’s sentiments, noting the team’s inexperience on the offensive line. “We’ve got a lot of inexperience… But for us as an offensive line, we’ve got to understand that the urgency needs to be turned up. We just have to learn at a faster rate,” he said.

The Bobcats have experienced ups and downs in special teams, particularly with two blocked punts in consecutive games. Vigen expressed frustration, stating, “It can’t happen again. We hadn’t had a punt blocked in four years, and now we get two in two weeks. We need to get it figured out.”

San Diego arrives with a 1-1 record, coming off a thrilling overtime victory against Southern Utah. Vigen noted the Toreros’ balanced approach so far this season, saying, “They are more in control and take what the defense gives you, run the football.”

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium and can be viewed on a local Scripps Sports station.