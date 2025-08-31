Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey County Fair kicks off on Thursday, featuring a lineup of free concerts, exciting rides, and new food vendors. This year’s theme is ‘Surfin’ Safari.’

Steel Pulse, a Grammy-winning reggae band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The concert is free with a general admission fee of $16. A tribute to Selena is set for Sunday at the same time, also included in the ticket price.

Admission for the rodeo is complimentary for fairgoers on Friday and Saturday, with box seats available for purchase. Free concerts are scheduled daily at 7:30 p.m., showcasing Steel Pulse and the Selena tribute as highlights.

Food lovers can expect classic fair favorites along with new offerings, including a Dubai strawberry booth with chocolate-covered strawberries and cinnamon rolls. New vendors specializing in chicken and cheese dishes will also make their debut.

The carnival will feature popular attractions such as livestock exhibits, a children’s carnival, pony rides, face painting, trinket shopping, and psychic readings. Attendees can watch various animals, including pigs, goats, and ducks, compete in races.

Popular rides like The Zipper, Wheel, Grand Prix rollercoaster, Vertigo swings, and Medusa will return this year.

The fair runs from Thursday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Monday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission prices are set at $16 for adults aged 13 to 61, $13 for seniors 62 and older, and $9 for children aged 6 to 12. Children under 5 enter for free, and all kids 12 and under can attend for free on Labor Day.

Special offers include free admission for seniors and veterans on Thursday and free entry for active military personnel on Friday with valid ID.