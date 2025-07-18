Monterey Park Hosts Free Summer Fun Fair Featuring Live Music

Monterey Park, CA – The annual Monterey Park Summer Fun Fair is set to take place at Barnes Memorial Park on July 26 and 27, offering a weekend full of entertainment and community activities. The fair will run from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 26, and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 27.

This year, attendees can enjoy live music, food stalls, and a variety of family-friendly attractions. Notably, Bill Ng, a singer from TVB’s “Midlife, Sing & Shine!” will make a special appearance, adding to the excitement of the event.

Admission to the fair is free, making it an accessible outing for families and friends in the area. The event aims to foster community spirit and provide a fun environment for people of all ages.

Barnes Memorial Park is located at 350 S. McPherrin Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754, and invites everyone to join in the festivities. Local organizers emphasize the importance of community participation in making events like this successful.

For those looking to enjoy a summer day with live entertainment and delicious food, the Monterey Park Summer Fun Fair promises to be a memorable experience.