Monterrey and Atlas Clash in Intense Liga MX Showdown

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Liga MX Apertura 2025 kicks off with a thrilling match on Saturday night as the Rayados de Monterrey host the Atlas Rojinegros at the Estadio BBVA. Both teams are eager for points, but their histories suggest this could be a challenging battle for Atlas, who have not won in Monterrey in 25 years.

Atlas, managed by Gonzalo Pineda, arrives with momentum after remaining unbeaten in their first two league games this season. Their last victory against Monterrey at the BBVA or the old Estadio Tecnológico dates back to November 4, 1995. During that match, Atlas won 5-2 under Ricardo La Volpe. However, they have not secured another victory in 20 subsequent visits, managing only eight draws.

“We know the history, but we are focused on the present,” Pineda said in a press conference, emphasizing his team’s determination to break this long-standing streak. The Rojinegros achieved their last significant win over Monterrey during the Apertura 2014 playoffs, where they won 1-0, but league victories have eluded them since then.

On the other hand, Monterrey aims for their second consecutive win after recently defeating Atlético de San Luis. Coach Fernando Hernández expressed confidence in his team’s ability to deliver a strong performance at home. “We need to make our home advantage count and secure the win,” he stated.

The match kicks off at 7:00 PM CDT, with the referees ready to oversee the action. Fans watching the game will be treated to an exciting showdown as Monterrey looks to bounce back from a slow start, while Atlas aims to rewrite their narrative against a tough rival.