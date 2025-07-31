Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight

Cincinnati, Ohio — Monterrey takes on Cincinnati in a highly anticipated match in the Leagues Cup 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The game starts at 5:00 p.m. (CDT) at the TQL Stadium. This match marks the debut for both teams in the group stage of the tournament.

After a shaky start in Liga MX, Monterrey is coming off two consecutive victories, boosting their confidence. Coach Domènec Torrent‘s squad includes notable players like Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales, and Germán Berterame. They aim to assert their dominance on the international stage.

Conversely, Cincinnati enters the match with a strong performance in the MLS, having secured a playoff spot and battling for the Supporters’ Shield under coach Pat Noonan. Key players like Brazilian Evander and Miles Robinson will be crucial for the home team as they look to capitalize on the advantage of playing on their turf.

Fans eager to watch the match won’t find it on free television. The only way to catch the action is via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which is available worldwide. In Mexico, subscriptions start at $129 pesos, while fans in the U.S. can tune in at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) with a similar subscription plan.

Monterrey’s recent performances and Cincinnati’s home advantage are expected to create an intense showdown in what promises to be an exciting encounter in the Leagues Cup.