Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday

MONTERREY, Mexico — This Wednesday, Monterrey will take on Toluca in one of the most exciting matches of the Liga MX’s tenth round. The encounter marks the return of former Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed, who now leads Toluca. Mohamed previously guided Monterrey to win the Apertura 2019 championship, with only two players remaining from that victorious squad.

Stefan Medina, a Colombian defender, is one of the holdovers. He joined Monterrey in the Apertura 2014 and has been a key player since his return in 2017. Medina has won one Liga MX title and two Concachampions titles with Monterrey and has been a regular starter this season, featuring in six of the seven games played.

Also staying with Monterrey since the 2019 triumph is Luis Cárdenas, a talented goalkeeper who has struggled to secure a starting position. Cárdenas debuted in the First Division in January 2016 and has earned a Liga MX championship, as well as two Concachampions and one Copa MX title during his time with the team.

The game will kick off at 8:00 PM local time at the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Monterrey currently sits second in the league standings with 22 points. A win for Monterrey could potentially return them to the top of the table, depending on Cruz Azul’s match against Querétaro.

Meanwhile, Toluca is in third place with 19 points, setting up a competitive showdown between the two teams.