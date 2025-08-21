Monterrey Open 2025: Key Players and Prize Money Announced

MONTERREY, Mexico — The 2025 Monterrey Open is set to take place from August 18 to August 24, just one week before the US Open. This year’s tournament will feature top talent, including ten of the 32 seeds from the last Grand Slam of the year.

Among the prominent players in the draw are Leylah Fernandez, Linda Noskova, and Donna Vekic. Noskova, the defending champion, leads a field that includes former US Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who has won this tournament four times.

Head Editor of TennisUpToDate.com, Samuel Gill, highlighted Anna Kalinskaya as a potential first-time winner, noting her strong performance in Cincinnati. He cautioned, however, that her participation in Monterrey may be uncertain due to scheduling conflicts.

The prize money for the 2025 tournament totals $1,064,510, with the winner receiving $164,000. The breakdown includes $101,000 for the finalist and $59,005 for semi-finalists. The total points for players also vary significantly depending on progression throughout the stages.

Ekaterina Alexandrova stands out as a player in strong form this season, currently holding a 30-15 record and recently winning at the WTA 500 Linz Open. Despite some setbacks in early rounds of recent tournaments, she is expected to be a tough competitor in Monterrey.

Similarly, Diana Shnaider aims to bounce back after facing challenges since Roland Garros, where she has only one victory in her last five matches. As she sits at No. 18, this tournament could present an opportunity for her to regain momentum.

The returning champion, Linda Noskova, will seek to defend her title, a feat that could impact her ranking. Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez, a two-time champion, hopes to find her rhythm ahead of the US Open, aiming to replicate her past success.

The excitement is building as fans and players alike prepare for an intense week of competition in Monterrey.