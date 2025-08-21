Monterrey Open Set to Feature Top Tennis Stars Ahead of US Open

MONTERREY, Mexico – The Monterrey Open is set to take place from August 18-24, 2025, attracting top tennis talent in the lead-up to the US Open. The tournament will host up to 10 seeded players from the previous Grand Slam, with Ekaterina Alexandrova leading the pack.

Among the notable names competing are former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, defending champion Linda Noskova, and Donna Vekic. The event aims to sharpen the athletes’ skills before the prestigious Flushing Meadows competition.

Prize money for the event totals $1,064,510, with the winner receiving $164,000. Additional prizes include $101,000 for the runner-up and $59,005 for semi-finalists.

Head Editor Samuel Gill of TennisUpToDate.com suggests Anna Kalinskaya could clinch her first title at this event, despite past struggles in finals.

Alexandrova, who has a solid record this season, looks to build on her previous performances after a rocky start to the hardcourt season. Meanwhile, Diana Shnaider is seeking a return to form after a downturn in her performance in recent months.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with four previous titles at the Monterrey Open, remains a formidable presence in the field and is expected to challenge for another title.

Fernandez, a two-time champion in Monterrey, is eager to regain her momentum after recently winning her first WTA 500 title. Her previous success at the US Open makes her an athlete to watch as she prepares for another shot at the title.

As the tournament approaches, expectations are high for an exciting week in Monterrey.