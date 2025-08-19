Monterrey Open Set to Kick Off as Players Prepare for US Open

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Monterrey Open is set to begin on August 18, featuring many top players looking to fine-tune their performance ahead of the US Open, which starts August 24 in New York.

The tournament draw is completed, featuring interesting matchups in the opening round. Greek player Maria Sakkari, who received a wildcard entry, will face Croatian Donna Vekic. This match marks the 11th clash between the two, with Vekic holding a 6-4 advantage from their previous encounters. However, their last meeting was more than a year ago at the Madrid Open, where Sakkari won 6-3, 6-2.

Sakkari, who has had a challenging season, recently lost in the Cincinnati Open to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. In a recent interview, she expressed a more positive outlook, stating, “I’m getting there with my game. I’m a lot happier than I was before. Good things are going to come.” She emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment as she prepares for the tournament.

Top-seeded player Emma Navarro is also part of the draw, although she skipped the US Open mixed doubles event. Navarro’s recent performance has been inconsistent, winning only one of her last three matches. She lost to Sakkari at the DC Open before facing Dayana Yastremska at the Canadian Open.

Another notable match in the first round features Canadian Leylah Fernandez against Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian. Fernandez is coming off a title win at the DC Open but suffered early exits in her last two events. Their matchup will be the second between the players, with Cristian winning their only previous encounter.

The Monterrey Open, which runs until August 24, serves as a vital preparation event for players aiming to make a strong showing at the US Open. Former champions and rising stars will be competing for a prize pool of $1,064,510, with the winner receiving $164,000. As excitement builds for this tournament, tennis fans can anticipate thrilling matches and intense competition in Monterrey.