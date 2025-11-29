Monterrey Reacts to Sergio Ramos Renewal Rumors Amidst Contract Discussions

MONTERREY, Mexico – The Monterrey soccer club is responding to recent rumors surrounding player Sergio Ramos and his contract renewal. The information, shared by Juanfe Sanz from El Chiringuito, took the team by surprise, according to TUDN reporter Diego Medina.

Diego Medina reported that while the club is keen on discussing Ramos’ future after the current season, director sporting ‘Tato’ Noriega previously mentioned ongoing talks about a potential contract extension with the Spanish defender.

Despite rumors, the Monterrey organization believes in their agreements with Ramos. However, Medina pointed out that the primary issue delaying a contract renewal is disagreements on the length of any potential extension.

The Monterrey club is interested in offering a six-month deal or a one-year contract with a six-month review, while Ramos is seeking a one-year extension, highlighting a disconnect between player and management regarding contract length.

Ramos has been a key player for the Monterrey team, and discussions about his continued role are positioned as critical for the club’s strategy moving forward.