Monterrey Welcomes Necaxa in Liga MX Showdown This Weekend

MONTERREY, Mexico – Monterrey will host Necaxa at the Estadio BBVA this Saturday, August 23, at 9:00 PM EDT and 7:00 PM CDT. This match is part of the sixth round of the Apertura 2025 tournament.

After five matches, Monterrey sits in second place in the league standings with 12 points, having won four and lost one. Necaxa, on the other hand, is currently in twelfth place with just five points, following a string of inconsistent performances.

Monterrey is coming off a thrilling 3-2 victory against a rival team at home. Coach was pleased with his squad’s performance and will seek to capitalize on their current momentum. In contrast, Necaxa recently suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat at home against another team, which has added pressure for them to secure points in this upcoming match.

This meeting is crucial for Monterrey to maintain their position near the top of the standings, while Necaxa is eager to regain their confidence after a tough start to the season. Both teams have a lot to prove, making this a must-watch clash for fans.

In Mexico, local broadcasts of Monterrey’s home games are available on ViX, Canal 5, and TUDN, while fans in the United States can watch the match on TUDN USA and Univision, with streaming options on ViX and Univision NOW.

The kickoff for the Monterrey vs. Necaxa match is scheduled for 7:00 PM CDT, and fans can look forward to an engaging battle on the field.