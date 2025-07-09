CF Montréal Faces Pressure in Canadian Championship Quarterfinal Against Forge FC

Montreal, Canada – The CF Montréal is set to face Forge FC on Wednesday at Stade Saputo in a critical Canadian Championship quarterfinal match. Head coach Marco Donadel, who is acting in place of the absent Wilfried Nancy, emphasized the significance of this game, stating, “For us, it’s a final. It’s an important match,” during a press conference on Tuesday.

After losing the first leg of the quarterfinals with a score of 1-0 on May 20, the expectations for Montréal are immensely high. Donadel described every moment in the game as crucial. “Every stop, every situation, every play, the first minute, the last minute, everything will feel like a final for us at home,” he said.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference with just 14 points, CF Montréal (3-13-5) needs a strong performance not only to advance in the tournament but to boost their confidence for the ongoing MLS season. Donadel urges his players to show desire and adaptability, saying, “We have the qualities to win. And we must show that we want to win.”

Forge FC, meanwhile, is having a successful season in the Canadian Premier League, ranking second with 27 points after 13 matches. Their recent victories over CF Montréal have proven they are a formidable opponent. Captain Joel Waterman remarked on the improvements of CPL teams, asserting, “The gap is getting smaller every year. They have become more competitive against MLS teams.”

The previous match saw Forge FC claim victory with Brian Wright scoring the decisive goal in the 78th minute, marking their second win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship. Their first came on May 22, 2024, eliminating the Montréal team from the competition.

Donadel is aware of the stakes involved. “Winning this match is crucial for our season, and we all know how important it is to our supporters who continuously expect more from us,” he stated. The team hopes to leverage the energy from their first home victory of the season against New York City FC, which had instilled a renewed sense of confidence among the players.

Newly signed goalkeeper Thomas Gillier, on loan from FC Bologna, is expected to join the squad after July 24. His potential debut could provide an additional spark the team needs. Gillier has experience playing for Chile’s Universidad Catolica and has represented Chile in international youth competitions.

As the match approaches, the collective moment for CF Montréal is drawing near, and the players understand that they must deliver not just for themselves but for their dedicated fan base.

“A decisive game is upon us, and we need to rise to the challenge,” concluded Waterman. “Tomorrow, we need to show that we can win battles and be the better team on the field.”