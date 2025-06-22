Montreal Impact Faces River Plate in Club World Cup Showdown

LOS ANGELES — The Montreal Impact will face River Plate in their second match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. This encounter will be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and promises to be a significant event for both teams as they aim to establish dominance in the international tournament.

The teams meet at a time when Montreal is looking for their first win in the tournament after a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in their opening match. River Plate, on the other hand, is coming off a victory over Urawa Red Diamonds and aims to secure another win to advance further in the competition.

Impact captain Sergio Ramos missed practice with his teammates on Thursday, opting for a recovery session to prepare for the upcoming game. Ramos played the full 90 minutes in the match against Inter and was named man of the match. Coach Domenec Torrent has adjusted training schedules as the team seeks to make the most of their facilities following recent issues with their original training location.

Historically, River Plate holds an edge in their encounters with Mexican clubs. They last faced a Mexican team in an official match back in 2015 during the Copa Libertadores final. Since then, they have faced various Mexican clubs in international competitions, boasting a balanced record against them.

In total, River Plate has engaged in 18 matches against Mexican teams, with five wins, eight draws, and five losses. This match against Montreal marks the first time the teams will compete in an official tournament.

Both clubs will aim to make their mark in the tournament amidst a backdrop of shared history and mutual respect between players who have crossed over from one club to another. Notable players like Marcelo Barovero and Leonel Vangioni have made significant contributions at both clubs, enhancing the rivalry.

With the stakes high in this prestigious tournament, both teams will look to capitalize on their previous experiences and forge a new narrative in their storied rivalry.