CF Montreal and Puebla Clash for Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Berth

Montreal, Quebec — CF Montreal faces Puebla FC on Tuesday night in a decisive Leagues Cup match at Stade Saputo. The match, set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, is critical as both teams vie for a chance to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinals.

The Leagues Cup, which began in 2019, features top clubs from Major League Soccer competing against teams from Mexico’s Liga MX. The tournament provides a platform for teams to earn bragging rights and vie for a trophy.

Heading into the match, Montreal holds a slight edge with one win and one loss in the tournament. Their only points came from a penalty shootout victory over Club Leon last week after suffering a 2-1 loss to Toluca. Montreal coach Marco Donadel acknowledged the team’s defensive struggles, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their recent outings.

Puebla also enters the match with a record of one win and one loss. They began their tournament campaign strongly with a 3-0 victory over New York City FC but fell to the Columbus Crew on Friday, necessitating a regulation win against Montreal to advance.

Despite their current form, this match is a chance for both teams to improve their standing and avoid an early exit from the tournament. Coach Donadel emphasized the need for Montreal to capitalize on scoring opportunities, particularly from forward Prince Owusu, who has been a key player for the team.

Meanwhile, Puebla manager Pablo Guede must contend with injuries, including defenders Franco Moyano and Edgar Guerra, who are doubtful for the match after exiting early in their last game.

With both sides motivated to claim a crucial victory, fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Montreal and Puebla battle for the last spot in the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup.