Sports
Montrezl Harrell Signs Short-Term Deal with Adelaide 36ers
NBL team Adelaide 36ers has confirmed the signing of NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell. According to sources, Harrell will join the team as an injury replacement for Jarell Martin, who is currently dealing with a foot complaint following his recovery from a patellar tendon injury.
Harrell, a 6’7″ power forward and the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, will initially sign a short-term contract. However, there remains potential for him to stay with the team even after Martin returns to health. To facilitate this extension, the 36ers would need to deactivate a local player from their roster.
The 36ers evaluated various options for filling the injury replacement position, considering other players such as Justin Jackson and Thon Maker before settling on Harrell.
Harrell’s most recent NBA season was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23, where he averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He missed the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to an ACL and meniscus tear, for which he underwent surgery in August 2023.
His notable accomplishments include his best season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019-20, during which he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, earning him the title of Sixth Man of the Year. Harrell was drafted 32nd overall in the 2015 NBA Draft and previously played for the Louisville Cardinals, winning the NCAA Championship in 2013.
Recent Posts
- Apple Discontinues Several iPhone Models Following iPhone 16 Launch
- New Pediatric Urgent Care Center Opens in Aurora
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest
- Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, in Mumbai
- JD Vance Makes Controversial Claims about Haitian Immigrants in Ohio
- Arctic Cold Sweep Across the UK This Week
- Study Reveals Bias in New York Times Covid-19 Coverage
- Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley
- Tata Motors Share Price Experiences Significant Decline
- Oilers Assess Defensive Options Following Roster Changes
- Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash in Hunter Valley
- Mary Trump Expresses Trauma Over Biden Trump’s Debate Performance
- Rico Lewis Shines as England Defeats Finland at Wembley
- Emerging High School Football Talents in Georgia
- MSNBC Expands Fan Engagement Through Live Events
- Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million
- Governor Tim Walz’s Education Policies Under Scrutiny
- Canada and Mexico Play to a Scoreless Draw in Intense Friendly Match
- Viktor Orbán Expected to Address European Parliament Amid Controversy
- Accessing Later-Term Abortions: A Look Inside the Boulder Abortion Clinic