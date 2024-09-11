Montrezl Harrell Signs Short-Term Deal with Adelaide 36ers

NBL team Adelaide 36ers has confirmed the signing of NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell. According to sources, Harrell will join the team as an injury replacement for Jarell Martin, who is currently dealing with a foot complaint following his recovery from a patellar tendon injury.

Harrell, a 6’7″ power forward and the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, will initially sign a short-term contract. However, there remains potential for him to stay with the team even after Martin returns to health. To facilitate this extension, the 36ers would need to deactivate a local player from their roster.

The 36ers evaluated various options for filling the injury replacement position, considering other players such as Justin Jackson and Thon Maker before settling on Harrell.

Harrell’s most recent NBA season was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23, where he averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He missed the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to an ACL and meniscus tear, for which he underwent surgery in August 2023.

His notable accomplishments include his best season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019-20, during which he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, earning him the title of Sixth Man of the Year. Harrell was drafted 32nd overall in the 2015 NBA Draft and previously played for the Louisville Cardinals, winning the NCAA Championship in 2013.