Mookie Betts Powers Dodgers Past Blue Jays in Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, California — Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

The game was a special tribute to the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was honored by the Dodgers with a bobblehead giveaway featuring him in his No. 8 jersey. Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, threw out the first pitch to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Clayton Kershaw, who improved to 6-2 on the season, outpitched fellow 3,000-strikeout club member Max Scherzer. Kershaw allowed one run on seven hits over six innings, striking out four. Scherzer, who is 2-2, gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Betts put the Dodgers ahead 2-1 with his homer in the fifth inning, marking his first long ball since July 5. The Dodgers extended their lead with three runs in the seventh inning, including a run driven in by Betts and a bases-loaded walk issued by the Blue Jays’ reliever.

The Blue Jays took an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single from Whit Merrifield in the second inning but could not recover. Toronto had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The moment of the game came in the seventh when Betts grounded into a fielder’s choice, sliding home and evading the tag from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

The crowd of 53,825 celebrated not only the victory but also the life of Kobe Bryant, whose impact on Los Angeles sports culture remains significant.

Looking ahead, the Blue Jays will face Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on Saturday as part of the ongoing series.