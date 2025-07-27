Mookie Betts Returns to Dodgers After Family Emergency

BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts returned to the team during the game on Saturday night after missing the previous night’s contest due to a death in the family. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Betts arrived at Fenway Park around the third inning.

“He got in about the third inning, fourth inning, something like that,” Roberts said. Betts pinch hit during the game but struck out looking against Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman. “He got his own plane to get here, found a way to get here and get loose,” Roberts added. “For me, it just meant a lot that he found a way to get here and be available.”

The 32-year-old Betts had traveled to Nashville for a day off on Thursday, but missed the Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over his former team, the Red Sox, on Friday night. “Mookie is: ‘Wheels up,’” said Roberts before the game, expecting Betts to arrive shortly after first pitch.

Roberts noted that Betts’ absence was due to personal family matters and emphasized the importance of family during difficult times. “For him to be with his family and come back to be with his teammates is high priority,” he said.

This season, Betts has faced challenges at the plate, batting just .237 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs. His performance has been inconsistent, leading to concerns over his struggles, especially since he has just three hits in his last 18 at-bats.

A World Series champion with the Red Sox in 2018, Betts was traded to the Dodgers before the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He later signed a $365 million, 12-year deal with the team. Betts received a warm welcome from Red Sox fans during his return, with cheers as he walked to the plate.

Despite his personal challenges, Betts remains focused on his performance and the team’s success in the remainder of the season.