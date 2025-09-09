Sports
Mookie Betts Shines as Dodgers Host Struggling Rockies
LOS ANGELES, CA — Mookie Betts is regaining his All-Star form, just in time for the Dodgers to face the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium this Monday night. The game comes on the heels of the Dodgers’ tough road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles, leaving them searching for a turnaround against the last-place Rockies, who sit at 40-103 this season.
Betts has been on fire since early August, showing flashes of brilliance that many hoped to see earlier in the season. Following a sluggish start, he has raised his batting average to .330 and launched five home runs, bringing his seasonal total to 16. This resurgence is critical for the Dodgers as they gear up for the playoffs.
In the last game against the Orioles, Betts and teammate Shohei Ohtani carried the team to a 5-2 victory, with the duo contributing three home runs and four RBIs. This performance has rekindled hope for the Dodgers as they aim to reclaim their dominance as a playoff contender.
Betts’ recent performances include standout moments like the time he stepped up as the leadoff hitter in a game against the Rockies when Ohtani was rested. In that match, the Dodgers overwhelmed Dollander with a 9-5 victory, showcasing Betts’ ability to influence the game positively.
Now, they face rookie Chase Dollander, who has struggled significantly against the Dodgers, having allowed 10 runs over 9.1 innings pitched versus Los Angeles this season. Dollander’s current 6.77 ERA adds to the Dodgers’ belief that they can capitalize on his weaknesses.
As the team prepares for the matchup, the Dodgers remain focused on maximizing their star power to secure wins ahead of the postseason. Betts’ recent resurgence could be the spark they need as they navigate the challenging final weeks of the season.
