Sports
Mookie Betts Shines After Sluggish Start to 2025 Season
Los Angeles, California — Mookie Betts, a former cornerstone of the Boston Red Sox, is experiencing a remarkable turnaround in the 2025 MLB season. The league named him Player of the Week following an impressive stretch where he went 11-for-26, hitting two home runs and driving in 10 RBIs in just six games against division rivals.
Before this hot streak, the 2018 MVP struggled, batting only .231/.302/.355 after finishing his fifth consecutive hitless game on August 4. However, Betts has since improved his batting line to .262/.332/.410, boasting seven home runs and a .985 OPS with significantly fewer strikeouts. The 32-year-old slugger continued his solid performance with four multi-hit games last week.
In back-to-back victories over the Colorado Rockies, Betts showcased his power by homering twice and contributing five hits and five runs during two wins against the San Francisco Giants. Despite his recent success, Betts admits he still carries the lowest on-base percentage and slugging percentage of his career. He expressed that his focus remains on helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win, disregarding his personal stats.
Betts, who began regularly playing shortstop this season, is heating up just in time for the playoffs as the Dodgers look to defend their World Series title. Currently, Los Angeles holds a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West as the season approaches its final weeks.
Before their upcoming three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers aim to build momentum for a stronger finish, preparing for a crucial phase in the season.
Recent Posts
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series