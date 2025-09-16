Mookie Betts Shines After Sluggish Start to 2025 Season

Los Angeles, California — Mookie Betts, a former cornerstone of the Boston Red Sox, is experiencing a remarkable turnaround in the 2025 MLB season. The league named him Player of the Week following an impressive stretch where he went 11-for-26, hitting two home runs and driving in 10 RBIs in just six games against division rivals.

Before this hot streak, the 2018 MVP struggled, batting only .231/.302/.355 after finishing his fifth consecutive hitless game on August 4. However, Betts has since improved his batting line to .262/.332/.410, boasting seven home runs and a .985 OPS with significantly fewer strikeouts. The 32-year-old slugger continued his solid performance with four multi-hit games last week.

In back-to-back victories over the Colorado Rockies, Betts showcased his power by homering twice and contributing five hits and five runs during two wins against the San Francisco Giants. Despite his recent success, Betts admits he still carries the lowest on-base percentage and slugging percentage of his career. He expressed that his focus remains on helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win, disregarding his personal stats.

Betts, who began regularly playing shortstop this season, is heating up just in time for the playoffs as the Dodgers look to defend their World Series title. Currently, Los Angeles holds a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West as the season approaches its final weeks.

Before their upcoming three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers aim to build momentum for a stronger finish, preparing for a crucial phase in the season.