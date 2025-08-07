Mookie Betts’ Struggles Highlight Dodgers’ Season Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA – Mookie Betts is trying to turn around what he calls the worst hitting slump of his career as the Los Angeles Dodgers look for a spark. Betts shared his perspective on the slump during a post-game interview after the Dodgers faced the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Betts, who suffered a hand injury last season from a fastball, believes his struggles have continued since that injury. “I really haven’t been right since I came back from my hand last year,” he said. Betts was hitting .304 when he was sidelined but has since seen his average dip to a career-low of .236 this season.

The 31-year-old shortstop stressed that he isn’t entirely blaming his hand injury. “I wasn’t blaming it on my hand or anything,” he clarified. He also mentioned that his grip strength, measured during spring training, has improved and does not correlate with his current slump.

Despite the ongoing difficulties at the plate, Betts remains determined. “I’ve done everything I can possibly do,” he told reporters. “It’s up to God at this point.” His humor remains intact, even as he admits to being frustrated and baffled by his lack of production.

During the game, Betts went three-for-four with a double, a walk, and three runs, showing glimpses of his former self. However, he kept the performance in perspective, stating, “It’s one game. Every time we talk about a good game, I go 0 for 20 after.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts continues to place confidence in Betts, seeing the talented player as integral to the team’s success. “If that’s not confidence from a manager to a player, I don’t know what is,” said Roberts. Although Betts has acknowledged he is ‘baffled’ by his slump, he remains committed to putting in the effort.

As the Dodgers push towards a playoff run, Betts’ ability to find his rhythm at the plate could be vital to the team’s success moving forward. After a few promising performances recently, the Dodgers and their fans are hopeful that Betts can emerge from his slump and contribute significantly in the coming games.