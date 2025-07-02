Mookie Betts Takes Mental Day Ahead of Dodgers’ Game vs. White Sox

LOS ANGELES, CA – Superstar Mookie Betts is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup as they prepare for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Manager Dave Roberts announced that Betts is taking a “mental day” following a team off-day on Monday.

Betts’ performance this season has deviated from his usual elite form. Currently, he is hitting .249 with an OPS+ of 99, which is slightly below the league average. In his last 20 games, Betts has struggled significantly, recording a batting line of .175/.241/.263 and striking out 12 times while driving in nine runs over his last 80 at-bats.

When Betts makes contact, his numbers indicate a decline compared to previous years. He ranks in only the 20th percentile of active batters in hard-hit percentage, defined as balls batted faster than 95 mph. His average exit velocity sits at 88.4 mph, placing him in the 27th percentile, down from 89.9 mph last season, which ranked in the 64th percentile.

Despite these struggles, Betts remains a valuable asset on the field. His strikeout rate of 10.2 percent ranks in the 97th percentile among major league players, and he boasts a 94th percentile grade in Outs Above Average, demonstrating his defensive prowess.

However, one glaring issue in Betts’ game this season is his performance against breaking balls. In 2024, he was able to hit breaking pitches at a .250 average, but that has dropped to just .139 in the current season. In contrast, he maintains a .324 average against offspeed pitches and a .299 average against fastballs.

As the Dodgers prepare to face Chicago, Betts will look to recover and regain his form after this mental break. Hyeseong Kim is set to start in his place at shortstop. The Dodgers, tied for the best record in baseball, are poised to take on the White Sox, who hold the second-worst record in the league.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. The contest will be broadcast on MLB Network and SNLA.