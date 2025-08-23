Moolah Kicks Faces WNBA Fines for Women’s Basketball Shoes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — This summer, Minnesota Lynx point guard and WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams became an online sensation during the All-Star Weekend alongside her teammate Natisha Heideman. However, Williams has recently drawn attention due to fines related to uniform violations in the WNBA.

Williams is an endorsed athlete for Moolah Kicks, a women-owned basketball shoe company that focuses on creating sneakers designed specifically for women’s feet. These shoes aim to reduce common basketball injuries faced by female players. However, according to WNBA rules, players can wear branded sneakers only if the brand has a contract with the league, which Moolah Kicks currently does not possess.

As a result, Williams has accrued fines totaling $1,500 for wearing the unapproved shoes. The fines began at $100 but double for each offense. Moolah Kicks has consistently covered these penalties on Williams’s behalf.

In an effort to comply with league rules, Williams has recently covered up the logos on her shoes. Additionally, a shipment of unmarked shoes is on its way, as Moolah Kicks aims to demonstrate their commitment to working within WNBA guidelines. CEO Natalie White stated, “Those just arrived to the US; we had to make those on a super tight timeline.”

White continues to hold an optimistic view regarding WNBA collaboration, stating, “Ultimately, what we hope comes out of this situation is that women’s basketball players can start playing in equipment that’s fit for them.” She emphasized the importance of athletes wearing shoes that minimize their risk of injury.

While Moolah Kicks is eager to secure a partnership, White admits they face financial hurdles related to league requirements. She hopes for a future agreement, aiming to have Moolah’s branding visible on the court.

“We want players to wear what they believe in,” White explained. “We’re trying to work out an agreement where we can have our logo on the floor.” Moolah Kicks positions itself as a key player in the business of women’s basketball, ensuring their designs serve the unique needs of female athletes.

Amid all the challenges, Moolah Kicks has seen significant growth, with direct-to-consumer sales rising 700% in the week following the fines compared to the same week last year. As of July, these sales increased by 200% from June and by 225% compared to the same time last year.

Moolah Kicks, which is now available in over 600 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide, aims to fill a gap in the market for female players. White sees an immense opportunity to support women’s sports, claiming that the infrastructure needs to evolve to represent women’s needs.

“I believe that in women’s sports we need infrastructure that’s built for us,” White said. “We are currently living in a very bright state.” She believes the future hinges on consumer choices and advocates for building an independent space for women’s basketball.