Ja Morant Set to Return Against Bucks After Injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies‘ star point guard, is expected to return to the court on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks following a four-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, head coach Tuomas Iisalo announced.

Morant has been listed as questionable for the upcoming game but is reportedly making significant progress. He has averaged 17.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in the 14 games he has played this season, though he has struggled with his shooting, making just 35.7 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from three-point range.

After being sidelined since December 19, the 26-year-old point guard is keen to return despite possible restrictions on his playing time. Iisalo remarked, “He’s looking good,” raising hopes among fans for Morant’s return to form.

Since being drafted by the Grizzlies in 2019, Morant has shown flashes of brilliance but has also faced controversies, including issues with the league regarding off-court behavior. Criticism continues to swirl around his long-term future with the team amid fluctuating performance and off-court challenges.

As Morant prepares for his return, the Grizzlies hope he can provide a much-needed boost to their lineup. The team has faced ups and downs this season, and Morant’s presence is crucial as they navigate competitive matchups.

“It’s hard to gauge just how much trade value Morant has at this point,” noted a source familiar with the team’s situation, referring to ongoing trade speculations that have surrounded him this season. Whether he can reclaim his dominant form will be vital for both his career and the Grizzlies’ success moving forward.