More Rain Expected in Colorado High Country as Cold Front Approaches
DENVER, Colorado — A cold front is rolling through Colorado late Thursday, bringing an increase in rain, especially in the high country.
On Wednesday, residents can expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with increasing clouds and a slight chance of isolated storms in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, making it a warm day across the state.
According to the forecast, few storms are anticipated on the plains, while southwestern Colorado could see more rainfall. Meteorologists have indicated a low risk of severe weather state-wide, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s by lunchtime and peaking in the mid to upper 80s by 4 p.m.
Thursday is forecasted to be partly cloudy and breezy, maintaining similar warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. While scattered storms are likely in the mountains, the Denver metro area has only a slim chance of afternoon storms.
As the cold front approaches early Friday, daytime highs will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s, leading to better chances for afternoon and evening storms in the city. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to trend cooler, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.
