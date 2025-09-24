News
More Rain and Storms Expected Throughout Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rain and storms are on the way for today, according to the latest forecast. Residents should prepare for rounds of rainfall as a weather system moves through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center reported that the risk for severe storms in the Tri-State region has been removed. Although gusty winds could accompany the afternoon storms, forecasters believe the conditions will remain below severe levels.
This morning, scattered showers and isolated storms are already developing. After a wave of storms passed overnight, additional rain is expected during the morning commute. Rainfall will be inconsistent throughout the morning before picking up again in the early afternoon, as moisture arrives from the southwest.
The afternoon and evening are forecasted to bring continued scattered showers and storms, with some areas experiencing heavy downpours. As night falls, rain is likely to persist, and temperatures will dip to the mid-60s, leaving a muggy atmosphere.
Looking ahead to Thursday, while there’s potential for rain again, it is not predicted to disrupt plans significantly. Morning showers may occur, but the chance for rain drops to about 20-30% after noon, suggesting a more pleasant afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
On Friday, conditions are expected to improve as clouds decrease, with the morning temperature cooling to 56 degrees. The day should be dry and mostly sunny with a high of 76, making it ideal for Friday night football activities.
Recent Posts
- Dallas Mavericks’ Russell Proposes to Laura Ivaniukas in Beach Engagement
- Florida Allocates $60 Million for Cancer Research Grants
- Cubs Face Young Gun Jonah Tong After Unlikely Collapse
- América Faces San Luis in Key Liga MX Showdown
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League