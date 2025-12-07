Morenci Student Joins Inaugural Arizona All-Star Marching Band

MORENCI, Ariz. – Ryan Sullivan, a sophomore at Morenci High School, has been selected to join the inaugural Arizona All-Star Marching Band. This prestigious ensemble will perform at the Fiesta Bowl Parade on Jan. 3, 2026.

Created by the Arizona Marching Band Association, the group is made up of over 150 high school students from across the state. It aims to showcase the talents of young musicians and will make its debut at one of the largest parades in the nation.

Ryan Sullivan plays the alto saxophone in the Pride Band and was nominated for this honor by his band director. He is the son of Victoria and Nelson Sullivan.

Band directors and community members celebrated his selection, recognizing the hard work and dedication that has led to this achievement. Congratulations to Ryan and all the students selected for this unique opportunity.