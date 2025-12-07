News
Morenci Student Joins Inaugural Arizona All-Star Marching Band
MORENCI, Ariz. – Ryan Sullivan, a sophomore at Morenci High School, has been selected to join the inaugural Arizona All-Star Marching Band. This prestigious ensemble will perform at the Fiesta Bowl Parade on Jan. 3, 2026.
Created by the Arizona Marching Band Association, the group is made up of over 150 high school students from across the state. It aims to showcase the talents of young musicians and will make its debut at one of the largest parades in the nation.
Ryan Sullivan plays the alto saxophone in the Pride Band and was nominated for this honor by his band director. He is the son of Victoria and Nelson Sullivan.
Band directors and community members celebrated his selection, recognizing the hard work and dedication that has led to this achievement. Congratulations to Ryan and all the students selected for this unique opportunity.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown