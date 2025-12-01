Business
J.P. Morgan Adjusts December Rate Cut Predictions
NEW YORK, NY — J.P. Morgan has revised its predictions for the U.S. Federal Reserve, now expecting a 25-basis-point interest rate cut during December’s meeting. This update marks a shift from their earlier forecast that policymakers would keep rates unchanged until January.
The change follows comments from key Fed officials, particularly New York Fed President John Williams. Williams indicated that the Fed might consider a rate cut sooner rather than later, providing signals about its potential actions to the markets.
In a note dated November 26, J.P. Morgan’s chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli stated, “While the next FOMC meeting remains a close call, we now believe the latest round of Fedspeak tilts the odds toward the Committee deciding to cut rates in two weeks from today.”
Goldman Sachs also weighed in, suggesting that the September jobs report may have solidified expectations for a cut. They emphasized that with no major data releases before the FOMC meeting on December 9-10, the likelihood of an interest rate reduction has increased.
Traders are pricing in an approximately 85% chance of a quarter-point cut this December, according to the CME FedWatch tool, reflecting a significant increase from earlier this month when expectations were considerably lower.
Earlier in November, J.P. Morgan had withdrawn its prediction for a cut due to a government shutdown that delayed critical economic data. However, a recent rise in market sentiment around rate cuts suggests traders are adjusting rapidly to new information.
John Williams noted on Friday that the Fed’s current monetary policy is “modestly restrictive” yet indicates that there may still be room for a rate adjustment to align closer to neutral levels. This term refers to interest rates that neither stimulate nor restrain economic growth.
The Federal Open Market Committee is deeply divided on the issue of interest rates, with some members advocating for further cuts to support a softening labor market, while others prefer to maintain current levels to combat inflation.
The upcoming FOMC meeting will be critical, as data disruption from the recent government shutdown complicates the economic picture that policymakers must navigate.
Recent Posts
- Caldwell County Arts to Host Holiday Gathering for Community
- Investigation Underway in Suspicious Death of 36-Year-Old Woman
- Villanova Wildcats Face Temple Owls in Key College Basketball Clash
- Cavaliers Aim to End Losing Streak Against Pacers Tonight
- Ellie Goulding Announces Pregnancy at 2025 Fashion Awards
- AT&T Customers May Claim Up to $7,500 After Data Breaches
- Patriots Seek Tenth Straight Win Against Struggling Giants
- New Cast Joins ‘The Pitt’ for Season 2 Premiere
- Greater Akron Eyes Possible Snow Day as Winter Weather Approaches
- Barbra Streisand Shares Thanksgiving Moments with Family
- Josh Brolin Reflects on Friendship with Trump Amid New Film Release
- Kalani Sitake Dodges Penn State Coaching Speculation
- New Zealand’s Foulkes Set for Test Debut Against West Indies
- Lower Payments Ahead for Student Loan Borrowers as IBR Changes Loom
- Rising Emo-Rap Star POORSTACY Dies at Age 26 in Florida
- Cold Front Triggers Freeze Warnings Across California and Arizona
- Walmart Offers $50 Discount on Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle
- Sienna Miller Reveals Baby Bump at 2025 Fashion Awards
- Eli Lilly Cuts Zepbound Prices to Improve Access for Patients
- Actress Monaghan Refuses to Ditch Heels for Film Roles