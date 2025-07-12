Business
Morgan & Morgan Expands Operations with New Jersey Office
Wall Township, New Jersey — Morgan & Morgan PA, the largest personal injury law firm in the United States, is expanding its footprint in New Jersey with the opening of a new office in Wall Township.
Founded in 1988, Morgan & Morgan serves clients across the country. The firm’s new location aims to provide legal support for personal injury cases in the Garden State, further enhancing its resources and availability to local residents.
Firm founder John Morgan said, “We’re excited to bring our advocacy for the injured to New Jersey. Our mission has always been to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves, and this office allows us to do just that for even more people.”
The Wall Township office will cater to various personal injury cases, including those involving motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and medical malpractice. The firm plans to employ local attorneys who understand the nuances of New Jersey law.
This expansion reflects the growing demand for legal representation in the region. Morgan & Morgan hopes to help individuals seeking compensation for injuries caused by others’ negligence.
The firm is committed to making its services accessible and intends to engage with local communities to raise awareness about legal rights and available support.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender