Morgan & Morgan Expands Operations with New Jersey Office

Wall Township, New Jersey — Morgan & Morgan PA, the largest personal injury law firm in the United States, is expanding its footprint in New Jersey with the opening of a new office in Wall Township.

Founded in 1988, Morgan & Morgan serves clients across the country. The firm’s new location aims to provide legal support for personal injury cases in the Garden State, further enhancing its resources and availability to local residents.

Firm founder John Morgan said, “We’re excited to bring our advocacy for the injured to New Jersey. Our mission has always been to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves, and this office allows us to do just that for even more people.”

The Wall Township office will cater to various personal injury cases, including those involving motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and medical malpractice. The firm plans to employ local attorneys who understand the nuances of New Jersey law.

This expansion reflects the growing demand for legal representation in the region. Morgan & Morgan hopes to help individuals seeking compensation for injuries caused by others’ negligence.

The firm is committed to making its services accessible and intends to engage with local communities to raise awareness about legal rights and available support.