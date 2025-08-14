News
Morgan Freeman Headlines Inaugural Big Voices for Little Children Fundraiser
JACKSON, Miss. — TrueCare Mississippi announced on Tuesday its partnership with the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance (MELA) to host the inaugural Big Voices for Little Children fundraiser. The event, which took place at the Two Mississippi Museums and was sponsored by TrueCare Mississippi, was headlined by Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, a Mississippi native.
The fundraiser aimed to gather leaders and advocates who are committed to creating a brighter future for the state’s children. Freeman, who played a pivotal role in the launch of MELA, emphasized his dedication to early childhood education and highlighted the vital need for investing in strong beginnings for every child.
“Investing in early education is an investment in our future,” Freeman said during the event. “We must ensure that every child has access to the resources they need to succeed.
In addition to Freeman’s remarks, TrueCare CEO Ashley Thompson spoke about the importance of strengthening communities through improved health, education, and opportunities. “Community support is crucial for the development of our children,” she stated. “Together, we can build a foundation for their success.”
The event concluded with a strong message about the collective responsibility that all community members share in fostering the growth and development of Mississippi’s youth.
