BOSTON, MA — Morgan Geekie has taken the NHL by storm this season, currently ranking second in the league for goals scored. Following the Boston Bruins’ game against the New York Rangers, which serves as the highlight of the Thanksgiving Showdown, Geekie’s performance remains a talking point among fans and analysts alike.

Since November 27, 2024, Geekie has netted 49 goals, following only Edmonton Oilers’ forward Leon Draisaitl, who has 50. Veteran forward David Pastrnak of the Bruins rounds out the top three, showcasing an impressive score with 46 goals. When asked about his performance, Geekie expressed surprise at how far he has come. “It’s weird seeing my name up there with those guys. It’s obviously an accomplishment,” he said.

During the past year, Geekie has transformed from a healthy scratch at the start of last season to a key player on the ice. After a rough start last year, he ended the season with 33 goals, significantly higher than his previous best of 17. This season is proving even more successful, as he has already scored 17 goals in just 25 games.

Geekie credits part of his development to a unique upbringing through hockey, particularly learning to shoot with wooden sticks. “It teaches you a lot,” he noted, referring to the strength and technique needed to maneuver such sticks. His foundational skills have aided his transition into elite scoring territory.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney recognized Geekie’s potential when the team signed him in July 2023, believing he could excel in an elevated role. “He’s played bumper on the power play; he has a really good release as a right shot,” Sweeney remarked on Geekie’s capabilities.

Assistant coach Jay Leach praised Geekie’s work ethic and improvement since his early career, stating that he has honed his craft, becoming faster and more precise on the ice. “Morgan is the complete opposite of letting up after signing a big contract,” Leach explained. “He works hard and is proving his worth.”

Geekie’s success is also attributed to his family’s strong support, particularly from his dad, Craig Geekie, who recycled broken hockey sticks to help hone Morgan’s shooting skills. “The kid has done excellent. His whole game is incredible,” Craig remarked, reflecting on Morgan’s journey.

With the Bruins scheduled to face the Rangers, fans eagerly anticipate seeing if Geekie can continue his upward trajectory in front of a national audience. As the league approaches the midway point of the season, Morgan Geekie aims to solidify his status among NHL elite scorers.