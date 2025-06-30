Sports
Morgan Geekie Signs Six-Year Extension with Boston Bruins
BOSTON, MA — Morgan Geekie has signed a six-year, $33 million contract extension with the Boston Bruins, as confirmed by General Manager Don Sweeney. The deal, which carries an annual average value of $5.5 million, was finalized on June 29, 2025. Geekie was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.
The 26-year-old forward enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25, scoring 33 goals and assisting on 24 more in 77 games, marking his first season surpassing 30 goals and 50 points in the NHL. His performance ranked him second among Bruins skaters in goals and total points, with 29 goals and 48 points coming at even strength.
Geekie’s shooting percentage also hit a career-high at 22.0%. Bruins management believes that with the quality of chances he gets, Geekie can maintain similar production in the coming years. His previous best was 17 goals in the 2023-24 season.
After being a healthy scratch early in the season, Geekie found success playing on the Bruins’ top line alongside David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm, forming a potent scoring trio. Both Geekie and Pastrnak are friends off the ice, which seems to have contributed to their chemistry on the ice.
Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Geekie had a brief stint with the Seattle Kraken before signing with the Bruins in 2024. He played a total of 333 NHL games, accumulating 72 goals and 87 assists for 159 points across his career.
Sweeney expressed confidence that the negotiations would culminate in a deal, stating, ‘We have zero issues in the fact that we’re gonna find a deal at some point in time.’ With this extension, the Bruins hope to build on a challenging season where they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
