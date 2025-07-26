Morgan Gibbs-White Joins Nottingham Forest Training Camp Amid Transfer Talks

NOTTINGHAM, England — Morgan Gibbs-White has joined his Nottingham Forest teammates in Portugal for a training camp after missing the start due to personal reasons. The attacking midfielder was permitted extra time at home for a private family matter unrelated to football, but has since rejoined the squad as they prepare for upcoming friendly matches.

Nottingham Forest, led by coach Nuno Espirito Santo, is gearing up for friendly games against Fulham on Saturday and Estoril on Wednesday. Gibbs-White has recently been at the center of a transfer controversy after Tottenham Hotspur made a £60 million bid for him on July 10.

Forest officials expressed frustration that Spurs’ offer matched a confidential release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract, and they had not granted permission for talks to move forward. For now, Gibbs-White remains a key player for Forest, having last played in a pre-season match against Monaco where he celebrated with fans as he left the field.

The midfielder joined Forest in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £25 million, potentially rising to £42 million. However, he has not yet agreed to a new contract despite two years remaining on his current deal. The loss of Gibbs-White would be significant, especially after the club recently sold Anthony Elanga to Newcastle for £52 million.

Gibbs-White’s partner, Britney De Villiers, revealed on social media that she is experiencing complications with her pregnancy, leading to questions about the player’s focus. However, those close to him report he has shown a strong attitude since returning to training.

Forest is also exploring potential signings, with Dan Ndoye from Bologna and James McAtee from Manchester City on their radar. The final decision on Gibbs-White’s future remains uncertain, especially if Spurs submit a second offer that exceeds his release clause.