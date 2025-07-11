Morgan Riddle Bridges Tennis and Fashion at Wimbledon 2025

LONDON, England — Morgan Riddle has transformed from a tennis spectator on ‘Henman Hill’ to a rising star at Wimbledon. During a recent interview at the All England Club, she expressed how her life has changed since gaining over a million followers on social media.

Riddle, 27, is now frequently found in box seats, cheering for her boyfriend, American world No. 5 Taylor Fritz, who recently advanced to his first Wimbledon semifinal. She shared, “I wasn’t on social media, so nobody knew who I was.” Now, she is fast becoming a cultural icon within the tennis community.

With a passion for both tennis and fashion, Riddle uses her platform to discuss tournament life and the intersection of tennis with high fashion. She is hosting a series called “Threads” for the All England Club’s YouTube and social media, emphasizing how tennis fashion has become a popular trend.

Riddle’s insights highlight how premium streetwear brands are increasingly collaborating with the sport’s image. She noted, “Tennis fashion encapsulates this certain preppy vibe,” while she often adjusts her wardrobe for different tournaments around the globe.

In 2023, Riddle launched her own tennis jewelry collection, showcasing her creativity. Her journey into the public eye began with a viral TikTok during the Australian Open in 2022, where she documented her life on tour alongside Fritz.

“A lot of the girls that find me through those sorts of videos about the outfits or whatever start watching the matches,” she explained. “It’s kind of a gateway into a true love of the sport.”

As she continues to inspire a new generation of tennis fans, particularly young girls, Riddle emphasized the importance of embracing the labels placed on her, such as “tennis Barbie.” She expressed her desire to shift the narrative, making it a positive term instead.

Riddle thrives on this connection to fans. “So many of the people who come up to me at tournaments are teenage girls who tell me they have never cared about tennis until they watched my YouTube vlogs,” she said.

As Wimbledon progresses, Riddle is not only focused on her personal brand but also the cultural impact she has within the sport. As Fritz prepares for the next matches, Riddle continues to balance her fashion endeavors while promoting tennis culture.