Morgan Riddle Stuns in NYC-Themed Look at US Open 2025

New York, NY – Morgan Riddle, social media influencer and model, made waves at the 2025 US Open with her custom-designed outfit, sparking conversations about tennis culture. The 28-year-old girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz shared her ensemble on Instagram, captioning it with a pun: ‘right to the core 🍎.’

Riddle’s outfit featured a custom tank top paired with jeans that showcased New York pride through an apple graphic spelling ‘New York.’ Additionally, one of her rear pockets was adorned with a bejeweled ‘New York’ pin and an image of a taxi, completing her chic look. This year’s US Open has attracted attention not only for its matches but also for the fashion statements made by attendees.

As a regular presence in Fritz’s player box, Riddle embraced her role by sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. She confessed her admiration for New York, proclaiming that it’s ‘the only city in the world that can get me to be social.’ Previously, she had been more reserved in showcasing her fashion choices at tennis events.

Fritz, ranked No. 4, recently edged past Lloyd Harris in a tense second-round match and is set to face Jerome Kym from Switzerland. He aims to secure his first major title after a near-miss last year when he reached the finals but lost to Jannik Sinner.

This year marks a record-setting $90 million purse for the US Open, with $5 million awarded to the men’s singles champion. The last American male to win the tournament was Andy Roddick in 2003, a milestone that both Fritz and Riddle hope to change.

Riddle’s popularity transcends her relationship with Fritz; she has amassed over a million followers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Her posts often feature her tennis journey, fashion insights, and a humorous take on the sport’s culture, including a viral TikTok where she humorously navigates the ‘perils’ of being a female fan.

As the tournament unfolds, fans are eager to see if Riddle’s custom outfit brings good luck to her partner in pursuit of his dream.