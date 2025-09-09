Business
Morgan Stanley Boosts Miami International Holdings With Strong Price Target
Princeton, New Jersey — Morgan Stanley is optimistic about Miami International Holdings, initiating research coverage with an outperform rating on Monday. The investment bank set a price target of $42 per share, which suggests more than a 20% increase from Friday’s closing price of $34.95.
The bank’s bullish scenario includes a price target of $60 per share, indicating more than 70% upside potential. Morgan Stanley also served as one of three lead underwriters for Miami International’s initial public offering in August, where shares were priced at $23 each.
CEO Thomas Gallagher founded Miami International in 2007. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys highlighted the stock’s favorable risk/reward profile, stating it operates as a pure-play options exchange benefiting from both cyclical and secular growth trends. Cyprys emphasized that the exchange has a history of acquiring market share.
He noted that Miami International has gained 960 basis points in market share since 2016, now accounting for 16.7% of the multi-list options market. Cyprys predicts that annual revenue growth could reach nearly 15%, partly due to Miami’s exclusive access to a customized version of the S&P 500 for index options and futures trading.
In his base case forecast, Cyprys anticipates sustained growth with the market share increasing to 18.3%. However, the bear case presents slower growth in options volume, which could limit annual revenue expansion to approximately 5.7%.
Since its IPO, Miami International shares have surged nearly 60%, indicating strong market enthusiasm.
Recent Posts
- Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro
- Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea
- Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
- Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team