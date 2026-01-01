Morgan State University’s Milestones as 2025 Ends and New Opportunities Begin

Baltimore, Maryland — As 2025 comes to a close, Morgan State University celebrates a year of significant achievements and prepares for new challenges ahead.

During the past year, Morgan State demonstrated remarkable progress across various fronts, including academic excellence, research growth, and increased enrollment. President David K. Wilson noted, “This year was not simply about accolades. It was about progress aligned with purpose, each facet of our achievements reinforcing one another.”nMore than 1,500 students graduated, many earning Latin honors, equipping them to lead in their careers and communities.

Morgan State reached a historic milestone in sponsorship commitments for research, thanks to a strategic blend of federal and state support. This growth allows the university to tackle pressing global issues such as climate change and health disparities.

The university secured a transformative donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and experienced significant financial growth, affirming confidence in the university’s mission. President Wilson emphasized that these resources are foundational for long-term excellence.

Furthermore, the Morgan community has expanded its reach, participating in prestigious events like the Venice Architecture Biennale and attracting a diverse student body from around the world.

The university’s impact extends beyond academics. Morgan State’s Marching Band, known as the Magnificent Marching Machine (M3), is set to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2026, showcasing their talent and HBCU culture to a national audience.

In addition, Morgan State has established a new transfer agreement with Anne Arundel Community College, facilitating smoother transitions for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to expanding higher education here in Maryland,” Wilson added.

As they enter 2026, Morgan State University aims to deepen research impacts, expand global engagement, and strengthen student success, driving towards a future defined by growth and purpose.