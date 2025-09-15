Morgan Wallen’s Double Middle Finger Sparks Country Music Feud

TORONTO, Canada — Morgan Wallen made headlines during a recent concert at Rogers Centre, where he dramatically addressed an ongoing feud within the country music community. During his “I’m the Problem” tour on September 4, Wallen invited opening act Gavin Adcock onstage, leading to a moment that drew significant attention online.

Adcock held up a T-shirt featuring Charley Crockett‘s image and the words “$10 Cowboy Tour.” In response, Wallen raised both middle fingers at the shirt, a silent yet powerful declaration seemingly aimed at Crockett, with whom Adcock has been involved in a public dispute.

This feud centers on discussions about authenticity in country music and came to a head when Crockett criticized the genre’s reliance on “bro country” and defended Beyoncé’s influence. Crockett’s social media comments included pointed remarks about Wallen, who admitted in a previous interview that he does not listen to much traditional country music.

Crockett previously stated, “Hey country folks. Beyoncé ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country. The #1 country artist on earth listens to nothing but rap.” He emphasized his pride in his roots and stated, “Black music made me. I will not apologize. Raised by a single mama. I am not ashamed. Many men have tried to destroy me. I will not lose.”

Wallen’s gesture at the Toronto show has since gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok, with many fans interpreting it as a clear stand against Crockett’s earlier comments. Through this bold display, Wallen conveyed a strong message about his position in the debate, without uttering a single word.

As the confrontation gained traction, Wallen’s silence on the matter prior to this moment was characteristic of the artist. However, his actions onstage transformed the ongoing conflict into a widely discussed incident, illustrating the deep divides and passionate opinions regarding authenticity within the country music industry.

As the discourse continues, Adcock and Crockett have also been releasing new music, with Adcock’s album, “Own Worst Enemy,” achieving commercial success. The evolving narrative poses significant questions about the future of country music and its intersections with other genres.